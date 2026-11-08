Vijayawada’s Durga temple plans kitchen upgrade of Rs 2 crore with Akshaya Patra

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri are planning a major modernisation of its annadanam kitchen by installing advanced cooking equipment in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

The initiative comes after the temple administration brought its newly constructed, spacious Annadana Sadanam into operation, providing improved infrastructure and facilities for serving annaprasadam to devotees. Constructed at a cost of Rs 26 crore over 5,400 square metres, the new building has a dining hall with seating capacity for 1,000 devotees at a time.

“The proposed equipment will have the capacity to prepare food, including rice and different varieties of curries, for nearly 10,000 people in less than two hours. The automation is expected to reduce manual labour, ensure uniform cooking standards and improve the quality and hygiene of annaprasadam served to devotees,” explained the temple EO VK Seena Naik.

He said that modernisation of Laddu prasadam potu and Pulihora (tamarind rice) is on the cards. “Like TTD, we are also considering having a modernised prasadam kitchen in Durga temple. Proposals were sent to higher officials and a response awaited,” he added.

The project includes a two-year maintenance arrangement under which technical personnel will familiarise temple employees with the operation and maintenance of the equipment and ensure its efficient functioning.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Akshaya Patra Foundation is under process and is expected to be finalised shortly.

Temple authorities believe the kitchen modernisation will further strengthen the annadanam facility.