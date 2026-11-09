Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Anna announce separation, end 13-year marriage

VIJAYAWADA: Actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Konidala and his wife, Anna Konidala, have announced that they are parting ways after spending a significant part of their lives together.

In a joint statement, they said the decision was reached through mutual understanding and respect.

Stating that their marriage had come to an end, the couple emphasised that they would remain good friends and devoted parents to their children, adding that their happiness and well-being would always remain their shared priority.

The statement also appealed for understanding, kindness and respect for their privacy during this personal transition. The couple extended their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had supported them throughout their journey.

Pawan Kalyan has previously had high-profile relationships and marriages. He first married Nandini in 1997, and the marriage ended in a formal divorce in 2008. He later married actress and filmmaker Renu Desai in 2009. They have two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, and divorced in 2012.

He subsequently married Russian actress Anna Lezhneva, now known as Anna Konidala, in 2013. The couple have a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.