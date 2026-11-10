4,896 firecracker sale permissions issued through WhatsApp in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Diwali celebrations concluded peacefully across Andhra Pradesh without any major untoward fire incidents, thanks to precautionary measures and fire-safety preparedness undertaken by the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.

In a press release issued on Monday, the department said it had taken several preventive measures and conducted public awareness campaigns to ensure the safe celebration of the festival.

As part of its efforts to simplify the permission process for firecracker sales, it introduced a WhatsApp-based online facility for issuing temporary firecracker recommendation reports. Through this facility, as many as 4,896 permissions were issued online. Applicants could submit the required details, pay the prescribed fee of Rs 500 through UPI or QR code and download the recommendation report without visiting fire stations or departmental offices.

The department said publicity through fire stations, district and regional fire offices and its official website helped make the facility accessible to applicants and encouraged its wider use.

It thanked social media platforms, television channels, newspapers for disseminating fire-safety precautions and creating awareness about the online permission facility.

The department appreciated the efforts of fire services personnel, who worked with dedication throughout the festival period to minimise fire risks and ensure public safety.

The collective efforts of fire personnel, media organisations and public cooperation contributed to the peaceful and incident-free Diwali celebrations across the State, the department said.