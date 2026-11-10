Alliance recorded 94% strike rate in urban local polls: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has described the ruling NDA coalition’s performance in the Andhra Pradesh local body elections as a landslide victory. He said that the NDA’s popularity had increased compared with the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli camp office on Monday, Naidu said the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition secured 58.90 per cent of the votes against 33.56 per cent polled by the YSRCP.

The YSRCP’s vote share had declined by 6.25 percentage points compared with the 2024 elections, while the coalition established a lead of 25.34 percentage points, he said.

The coalition secured 59.9 per cent of the votes in urban areas, recording a 94 per cent strike rate in urban local body elections.

Its strike rate stood at 87.5 per cent in ZPTC elections and over 90 per cent in MPTC polls. Naidu said the local body election results reflect not just the alliance’s victory but also the people’s support for good governance, social justice, new leadership and democratic values.

Explaining the election results, the Chief Minister said the alliance secured 65.7 per cent of postal ballots in urban elections, compared to 27.42 per cent for the YSRCP. In Parishad elections, the alliance received 62.83 per cent of postal ballots, while the YSRCP secured 31.46 per cent.