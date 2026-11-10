Andhra govt issues guidelines for one-time OPS implementation

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday issued detailed operational guidelines for implementation of its decision to provide a one-time option to eligible State Government employees to switch from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Through the order issued by the Finance Department on Monday, the Government has prescribed the procedure for processing applications, verification of service records and transfer of accumulated pension contributions.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Peeyush Kumar issued the orders to this effect. The facility will be available to employees whose recruitment notification was issued before September 1, 2004, but who were appointed to government service on or after that date and are presently covered under the CPS.

Serving employees, retired employees and family pension beneficiaries can exercise the option on or before Dec 31, 2026. All applications for conversion from CPS to OPS must be submitted through the NIDHI payroll portal.

Applicants must obtain certified copies of four documents from their Initial Appointing Authority (IAA): the original recruitment notification or advertisement, selection list issued by the recruiting agency, appointment order and orders admitting them to duty.

The IAA has been instructed to issue the certified documents within 15 working days.