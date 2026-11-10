Andhra ranks second in Access Equality Index, 13th in per capita income

VIJAYAWADA: In a resounding endorsement of its inclusive welfare and developmental policies, Andhra Pradesh has secured the second rank nationally among 28 states in the latest Access Equality Index (AEI–2026) report released by the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES) of O.P. Jindal Global University.

While Goa captured the top rank with a score of 0.68, Andhra Pradesh secured second place nationally with an impressive score of 0.66, outperforming several traditionally high-ranking states such as Sikkim (0.63), Kerala (0.60), Tamil Nadu (0.57), and Telangana (0.57).

The comprehensive index evaluates states across five major foundational pillars — basic infrastructure, healthcare, education, socio-economic security, and legal services — synthesising data across 23 distinct domains and 60 indicators with equal weighting given to each pillar.

Most notably, Andhra Pradesh clinched the number one spot nationwide in the socio-economic security pillar, registering a score of 0.69 to comfortably outpace second-place Goa, which stood at 0.50. Furthermore, the state secured top-tier positions across the remaining four categories, reflecting robust cross-sectoral governance.

A particularly compelling insight underscored in the CNES report is the state’s performance relative to its per capita income.

Although Andhra Pradesh ranks 13th nationally in per capita income, it surged to second place in providing real access and opportunities to its populace.

Based purely on economic standing, the state’s expected access score was calculated at 0.51, but AP punched significantly above its weight by achieving an actual score of 0.66.