Andhra targets Net-Zero transition for its MSMEs

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is accelerating initiatives to transform its MSMEs into globally competitive, energy-efficient, and environmentally sustainable manufacturing units, targeting a strategic transition toward Net-Zero emissions in partnership with the Union Government.

The State’s partnership with the Union MSME Ministry and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to ensure reliable industrial power supply received national acclaim at a review meeting ahead of the CII Partnership Summit.

“With this recognition and the progress achieved so far, our next objective is to facilitate the transition of MSMEs towards Net-Zero emissions with the support of the Union Government,” Principal Secretary for Industries N Yuvaraj said.

Stressing the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Yuvaraj noted that the department is crafting a strategic roadmap to make AP’s MSME products competitive with leading industrial states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, while preparing them to meet global market standards.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the MSME Growth Enclave in Vijayawada on May 25, 2026, it focuses on auditing high-tension units exceeding 100 kVA.

EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit said energy audits were underway and would be completed by March 2027, with continued technical support for MSMEs. Institutional credit to AP MSMEs crossed Rs 1.17 lakh crore in 2025-26.

The State launched the Rs 300-crore CM’s Entrepreneurship Programme to support 3,500 manufacturing enterprises through credit-linked subsidies strengthening sector’s competitiveness and sustainability.