Andhra's Kolleru shrimp cultivation hit hard by cyclones

ELURU: A combination of successive cyclones, rising water levels in Kolleru Lake, prolonged power outages, soaring diesel expenses and falling shrimp prices has pushed aquaculture farmers in the Kolleru region into a severe financial crisis.

Shrimp farmers are struggling to safeguard stocks as heavy rains triggered by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu led to declining oxygen levels, deteriorating pond conditions and suspected viral infections.

Strong winds and torrential rains uprooted trees and damaged power infrastructure, disrupting electricity supply.

With aerators essential for maintaining oxygen levels, farmers were forced to run diesel generators continuously for nearly three days to prevent large-scale mortality. They said additional fuel costs increased expenses. It worsened as Kolleru Lake received heavy inflows from rainfall by Murasu.

Floodwaters entering through feeder channels and drains raised water levels, creating fresh challenges for aquaculture operations. Sudden weather fluctuations and poor water quality triggered suspected viral infections, forcing farmers to harvest shrimp prematurely to minimise losses.

Farmers said shrimp prices have fallen steeply even as input costs continue to rise. The price of 100-count shrimp dropped from about 280 per kg to nearly 210 per kg, while feed costs remain high, making cultivation increasingly unviable.

A farmer cultivating seven acres said he invested nearly 20 lakh but recovered only around 1 lakh after the cyclone, with much of it spent on labour.

District Fisheries Officer RVSV Prasad said shrimp farms in Kaikaluru and Kalidindi mandals suffered damage. Around 16,000 acres are under aquaculture in the Kolleru region, where floodwaters from Budameru and Tammileru canals affected water quality and oxygen levels.