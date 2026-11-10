AP rolls out norms for fireworks units

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of major industrial accidents, including the tragic explosions at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks in Rayavaram and Surya Sri Fire Works in Vetlapalem, the government has instituted a tech-enabled regulatory and enforcement framework to overhaul safety protocols across fireworks manufacturing units in AP.

Following detailed findings from inquiry committees—including probes headed by S Suresh Kumar, with Ake Ravi Krishna, serving as a member—the government identified enforcement gaps, fragmented licensing procedures, and a lack of coordination. To address these systemic vulnerabilities, the new orders establish a robust, multi-tiered administrative hierarchy.

The Director General of the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services has been designated as the State Nodal Authority to coordinate overall monitoring, review compliance, and convene monthly inter-departmental meetings.

Concurrently, District Collectors will act as District Nodal Authorities to oversee field inspections, enforcement follow-ups, and monthly reporting.

A dedicated State Explosives and Fireworks Safety Cell will be established within thirty days under the Fire Services Department to maintain a live digital register of all manufacturing, storage, and sale units.

This cell will develop a specialised “Fireworks Risk Index” based on hazard categories, prior violations, and accident history to drive risk-based inspection and unannounced checks.