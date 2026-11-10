Be vigilant to prevent fire mishaps, says Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has enquired about three separate fire accidents reported in Rajam, Gannavaram and Tiruvuru, and directed officials to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.

A major fire broke out at an automobile showroom in Rajam of Vizianagaram district after Diwali firecrackers accidentally landed on the premises, triggering a blaze that gutted the showroom and caused extensive property damage.

Fire Services officials informed the Chief Minister that personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and brought the fire under control.

In Gannavaram of Krishna district, sparks from firecrackers being burst nearby landed on a furniture shop, triggering a fire and causing damage. Another fire accident occurred at a shop in Tiruvuru due to a suspected short circuit, resulting in property loss.

Naidu expressed concern over the damage caused by the three incidents and instructed officials to take adequate precautions to prevent similar accidents. He stressed the need for alertness and prompt response from the concerned departments.