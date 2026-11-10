CII Summit aims to link Andhra Pradesh industries globally: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The 31st CII Partnership Summit, themed ‘Navigating New World Order,’ will be held in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13. The two-day investment summit is set to provide a new direction to industrial development in Andhra Pradesh in the context of the changing global economic landscape.

Beyond attracting investments, the summit will facilitate extensive deliberations on a wide range of subjects, from trade to quantum technology, with a focus on translating the outcomes into actionable initiatives.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union Ministers and representatives of leading international industrial and business corporations will participate in the summit. Government and industry representatives from nearly 58 countries have already registered to participate in the two-day summit.

Chief Minister Naidu stated that the summit is being organised with the objective of connecting Andhra Pradesh’s industries with global markets. Discussions and agreements at the summit will aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a key destination for global investments, international trade and technology partnerships.

The deliberations will focus on trade, technology, mutual trust and visionary ideas, keeping in view the changing global economic order. The summit has been organised annually since 1995 as a major platform for India’s economic partnerships with other countries.

The CII is organising the event in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.