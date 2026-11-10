CII Summit aims to link Andhra Pradesh industries globally: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The 31st CII Partnership Summit, themed ‘Navigating New World Order,’ will be held in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13. The two-day investment summit is set to provide a new direction to industrial development in Andhra Pradesh in the context of the changing global economic landscape.
Beyond attracting investments, the summit will facilitate extensive deliberations on a wide range of subjects, from trade to quantum technology, with a focus on translating the outcomes into actionable initiatives.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union Ministers and representatives of leading international industrial and business corporations will participate in the summit. Government and industry representatives from nearly 58 countries have already registered to participate in the two-day summit.
Chief Minister Naidu stated that the summit is being organised with the objective of connecting Andhra Pradesh’s industries with global markets. Discussions and agreements at the summit will aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a key destination for global investments, international trade and technology partnerships.
The deliberations will focus on trade, technology, mutual trust and visionary ideas, keeping in view the changing global economic order. The summit has been organised annually since 1995 as a major platform for India’s economic partnerships with other countries.
The CII is organising the event in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
58 nations, 16 foreign ministers to attend summit
The Government of Andhra Pradesh is hosting the investment summit which will be chaired by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Chief Minister Naidu will serve as its co-chair. Representatives from 58 countries, 16 foreign ministers and 40 international-level delegates are expected to participate.
Government representatives from Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, the Slovak Republic, Mauritius, Mozambique, Egypt, Algeria, Tanzania, Guatemala and several other countries will attend. Ambassadors from various countries, industrial leaders, technology experts and representatives of organisations such as the World Food Programme, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will also participate.
More than 400 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings will be organised as part of the summit. Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings will also be held to facilitate consultations between industries and governments.
As part of the investment summit, preliminary meetings between industrial representatives will be held on November 11. Chief Minister Naidu will host an official dinner at 8 PM on the same day.
The main summit will be held on November 12 and 13 at the Engineering College Grounds of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. The AP Women and Growth Summit 2026 will also be organised concurrently.
The CII Partnership Summit will be inaugurated at 9:30 AM on November 12 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Naidu, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister Nara Lokesh, World Economic Forum (WEF) representative Roberto and other dignitaries. The concluding session of the summit will be held on November 13 at 4 PM, with the participation of Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Naidu and other dignitaries.
Extensive discussions will be held on trade, investments, value chains, quantum technology, semiconductors and emerging technologies, international cooperation, skills development, green energy, sustainable industrial development, agriculture, food security and the bio-based economy.
To ensure that investment agreements translate into industrial projects, the State government has constituted a committee of Ministers and officials under the leadership of Minister Nara Lokesh.
The committee is monitoring the implementation and grounding of projects arising from previous investment summits and other initiatives.So far, 272 projects worth Rs 6 lakh crore have commenced operations in the State.
The Government has also approved projects worth another Rs 17 lakh crore.Andhra Pradesh has secured 25.6 per cent of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received by India during 2025-26.