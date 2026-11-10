Cyclone Murasu damaged 1,302 km roads in Andhra: Minister Janardhana Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Severe infrastructural damage caused across Andhra Pradesh by Cyclone Murasu has resulted in 1,302 kilometres of Roads and Buildings (R&B) department roads being severely affected, as per R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy.

He stated that Bapatla bore the brunt with 332 km of damaged roads, followed by Guntur (266 km), NTR district (202 km), West Godavari (122 km), Palnadu (93 km), Eluru (75 km), East Godavari (68 km), Nellore (66 km), Krishna (59 km), and Prakasam (17 km).

Detailing the immediate response and clearance operations, the Minister noted that out of 158 locations where roads suffered soil erosion, 141 have already been restored. Similarly, prompt actions ensured that 30 out of 31 washed-out road segments and 58 out of 60 damaged CD works were repaired.

Field teams cleared fallen trees across 207 spots to restore smooth transit, while addressing 116 out of 120 traffic disruption points caused by heavy downpours.

Severe traffic bottlenecks due to high flood levels persist in four locations across East Godavari, Eluru, and NTR districts.

Based on preliminary assessments, the government estimates that `98.70 crores will be required for immediate temporary restoration works, while permanent reconstruction and repair works will necessitate an additional `772.22 crores.