Green, CRZ clearances for Rs 1.03L cr BPCL refinery in coastal Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a major industrial development with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change granting environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) proposed greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex near Ramayapatnam Port.

The ambitious project, involving an estimated investment of `1,03,408 crore, will have a refining capacity of 9 MMTPA and is expected to emerge as one of the major industrial investments in the State.

The Ministry issued the environmental and CRZ clearance order, following an examination of the proposal and recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee under the Industrial Projects-2 category.

BPCL refinery to create direct jobs for 1,250 youth

The project will come up across Chevuru and Ravuru villages in Gudlur mandal of Prakasam district and Chennayapalem and Rudrakota villages in Kavali mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.