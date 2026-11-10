‘NDA will be in power for 20 more years’: Vijayawada MP Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the NDA’s sweeping victory in the local body elections as a clear endorsement of the NDA government’s performance, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Monday said the results reflected people’s confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

He expressed confidence that the alliance would remain in power for another 20 years, citing the overwhelming public support reflected in the results. He said the elections in Vijayawada city and NTR district were conducted peacefully and without irregularities.

He said the people’s support for the government’s welfare schemes and development programmes had contributed to the NDA’s victory. Even in constituencies where NDA candidates lost by narrow margins, the NDA had gracefully accepted the people’s verdict. In one MPTC segment, the defeat was by just four votes and in another by eight votes, he said.

He hoped the NDA would repeat its performance in the forthcoming Gram Panchayat elections and achieve a clean sweep in NTR district.

On the Vijayawada Deputy Mayor’s post, the MP clarified that Mayor’s position had been allotted to JSP, while the Deputy Mayor’s post would go to the TDP. He assured that BJP leader Adduri Sriram would be given an appropriate position. He said leaders of all three NDA partners would continue to work with coordination to uphold people’s trust.