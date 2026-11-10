Palnadu tops AP in government healthcare

VIJAYAWADA: Palnadu district has secured the top rank in the state for improving medical service performance in government urban and primary health centres, according to a report submitted to Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav by Director of Public Health Dr R Venkataramana.

Based on Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) feedback collected from patients between July and November 7 regarding doctor availability, medicines, sanitation, and other facilities, Palnadu emerged first with 81.6 per cent positive feedback, followed by Polavaram (81.5%), Nellore (80.7%), Tirupati (78.3%), and Krishna (77.5%) districts.

Conversely, districts lagging in overall performance over the past five months include Kurnool (69.5%), Anantapur (69.8%), NTR district (70.9%), Anakapalli (71.5%), and Markapur (71.8%), with Kurnool standing at the bottom.

Focusing specifically on October’s performance across four core metrics—doctor availability, illegal demands for money, and medicine distribution—showcase feedback resulted in show-cause notices being issued to 135 medical officers statewide who recorded 100% negative responses in individual parameters.

Among individual health facilities, top-performing primary health centres (PHCs) included Kudair, Tarimela, Srirangapuram, Kambaduru, and Garladinne in Anantapur district, alongside centres in East Godavari, Eluru, Kurnool, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, Srikakulam, Tirupati, and Kadapa.

Meanwhile, facilities identified as lagging behind included Garudachedu and Jangala Colony UPHC in Anantapur district, Beirluti in Nandyal, Duvvur in YSR Kadapa, and Venkalamma Cheruvu in Sri Sathya Sai district. The Minister is closely monitoring hospital efficiency through IVRS metrics, prompting heightened administrative vigilance across all district medical units.