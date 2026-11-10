Vizag ‘s historical Town Hall awaits reopening

VISAKHAPATNAM: Built by the Maharaja of Bobbili, Sir Venkata Svetachalapathi Ranga Rao, to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria, the 122-year-old Town Hall in Visakhapatnam, which once served as a venue for public meetings, cultural programmes and activities during the freedom struggle, is yet to be opened to the public even after its renovation was completed in 2022.

Located at Chengal Rao Peta in the Old Town area, the heritage building was restored under the Smart Cities Mission at an estimated cost of Rs 4.13 crore. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) took up the project, with Savani Heritage Conservation Pvt. Ltd. as the conservation agency.

The restoration work focused on retaining the building’s original design, materials and architectural features. The work included relaying the Mangalore tiled roof, repairing and refabricating timber rafters and joists, restoring the wooden flooring, and replacing doors and windows to match the original design. The restoration work was carried out from 2019 to 2022.

The two-storey stone structure was built between 1901 and 1904 at a cost of Rs 50,000. It was inaugurated in 1904, by the then Collector and Agent of Vizagapatam, R H Campbell, and handed over to the municipality in the same year.