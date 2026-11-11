Andhra High Court orders preservation of amputated leg in Raptadu case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the police and the Superintendent of the Government General Hospital, Anantapur, to preserve the leg amputated from Hemanth, the accused in the attack on a Class X student at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the directions while hearing a PIL seeking a CBI investigation. Hemanth was injured in police firing following his alleged attack on Class X student Gopika with an electric saw.

The PIL was filed by Mangalagiri-based advocate Gunda Gopi Krishna. During the hearing, the petitioner sought directions to preserve the amputated leg for further examination. He also sought to implead Education Department officials in the case.

The Bench declined to allow the impleadment, questioning the relevance of officials to the PIL. Special Government Pleader S. Pranathi informed the court that Hemanth had been remanded to judicial custody and was undergoing treatment. She said the amputated leg was being subjected to forensic examination as per procedure.