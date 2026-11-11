Andhra High Court reserves verdict on pleas for probe against Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its verdict on public interest litigations (PILs) seeking transfer of investigations to to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into several cases registered against TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

Arguments from both sides concluded on Tuesday.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan reserved its orders after hearing the submissions.

Journalist Balagangadhara Tilak filed a PIL in 2024 seeking transfer of investigations into cases registered by the CID during the previous YSRCP government.

These relate to the Inner Ring Road, Skill Development, Fiber Grid, Amaravati assigned lands, liquor policy and free sand policy. He also sought directions to prevent the return of documents and electronic devices seized during the investigations.

Former minister Vundavalli Arun Kumar separately filed a PIL seeking transfer of the Skill Development case to the CBI.