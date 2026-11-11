Andhra Pradesh chambers welcomes release of Rs 1,400 crore incentives to MSMEs

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers welcomed the government’s release of approximately Rs 1,400 crore towards industrial incentives, which includes Rs 22 crore for food processing units.

“This is a highly commendable and timely initiative that will immensely benefit micro and small industries in particular, providing much-needed financial relief, improving working capital availability and boosting their operations.

AP Chambers sincerely thanks Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his proactive leadership and strong commitment to industrial development,” AP Chambers State President Potluri Bhaskara Rao said in a release issued on Tuesday.

He said the government has demonstrated a truly industry-friendly approach, creating an excellent industrial ecosystem. With its emphasis on Ease of Doing Business and Speed of Doing Business, the State is attracting substantial investments and rapidly emerging as a preferred investment destination.