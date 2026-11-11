Andhra Pradesh CID arrests four in Webland records case in Prakasam district

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested four persons in connection with an alleged cyber fraud involving unauthorised alterations to land records in the State government’s Webland database.

The investigation has uncovered a network allegedly involved in manipulating around 30 land records covering nearly 70 acres, with transactions estimated at Rs 50 lakh.

The case (Cr.No. 14/2026) was registered on October 1, 2026, following a report from the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). The investigation began after discrepancies were detected in four land parcels measuring 6.55 acres in Donakonda mandal of Prakasam district.

Land classified as ‘Itarulu’ (Others) was allegedly changed to private pattadar names without following the prescribed mutation process.

According to the CID, Vadlamudi Yedukondalu (A1) initiated the changes, while Vemula Venkat Rao (A3) and Shaik Basha (A4) allegedly acted as intermediaries. They coordinated land details, arranged a laptop and handled payments through PhonePe, including transactions of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000.

Rangaiahgari Sai Kumar (A2), an outsourced Junior Developer at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Vijayawada, allegedly used the login credentials of senior NIC officer GVSR Sharma without authorisation to make direct changes to the database.

The CID suspects that the operation extended to approximately 30 land records covering 70 acres, with alleged bribes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 per acre.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The CID has advised landowners to regularly verify their land records through the official Webland portal, avoid intermediaries and immediately report unauthorised changes. Further information can be shared with Additional Superintendent of Police S Sireesha at 9247560212.