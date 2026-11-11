Andhra Pradesh converts 526 of 714 investment proposals since June 2024, a 74% success rate

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has successfully converted 526 out of 714 investment projects received since June 2024, achieving a notable conversion rate of nearly 74% by project count. Representing investments worth Rs 17.2 lakh crore approximately 76% of the State’s total Rs 22.6 lakh crore investment pipeline these converted projects carry a projected employment potential of 19.3 lakh jobs.

Highlighting the government’s focus on translating MoUs into operational reality, 303 projects worth Rs 7.1 lakh crore — capable of generating 7.7 lakh jobs — have already been grounded or scheduled for grounding.

The State’s project-wise monitoring mechanism tracks every venture through approvals, construction, and final production. Key industrial milestones powering the State’s portfolio include AM/NS India’s Rs 1.36 lakh crore integrated steel project at Nakkapalli, NTPC Green Energy’s Rs 1.85 lakh crore green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, and BPCL’s Rs 96,862 crore refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Ramay apatnam.

Additionally, ventures like Reliance and Tata Power’s renewable projects in Anantapuramu, GMR’s Rs 20,000 crore aviation hub at Bhogapuram, and established manufacturing anchor the State’s industry.

Emerging tech ecosystems like Google’s proposed AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati Quantum Valley, and Space City near Sriharikota are further accelerating advanced technology infrastructure.