Andhra Pradesh CRDA, IOCL sign pact to develop energy infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Tuesday, to explore and develop an integrated, sustainable and future-ready energy infrastructure ecosystem for Amaravati Capital City.

The MoU was exchanged at the APCRDA Head Office between APCRDA Commissioner V Vijay Rama Raju, and IOCL Executive Director and State Head, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Office (TAPSO), Piyush Mittal.

As part of its vision to develop Amaravati’s underground piped gas utility infrastructure, APCRDA is planning to integrate advanced green energy infrastructure into the city’s master plan. The partnership with IOCL, a leading organisation in petroleum fuels, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), electric vehicle (EV) charging, renewable energy and green fuels, is aimed at advancing this vision.

Under the MoU, APCRDA and IOCL will jointly study and explore the development of City Gas Distribution networks, including Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), battery-swapping stations, Compressed Biogas (CBG), green hydrogen and other low-carbon energy solutions in Amaravati.

The partnership will also focus on preparing an Integrated Energy Master Plan by assessing the present and future energy requirements of Amaravati. This is intended to support the development of sustainable and environment-friendly transport and mobility infrastructure.

The MoU will facilitate the planning of modern multi-fuel energy stations and utility corridors equipped with smart energy management systems to enhance convenience for commuters and support the city’s energy requirements.

A Joint Working Group (JWG), comprising representatives from both organisations, will meet periodically to monitor the progress of the initiative, coordinate studies and prepare technical reports and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for taking the plans forward.