Andhra Pradesh launches mobile app for paddy procurement

VIJAYAWADA: In a major move to make paddy procurement more convenient for farmers, the Agriculture Department has introduced a self-scheduling facility through the APAIMS Farmer App, allowing farmers to choose the date and time for selling their produce from anywhere using their mobile phones, without visiting Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) or depending on officials for booking procurement slots.

The facility will be available to all farmers registered for the Kharif 2026-27 season.

The government has set a target of procuring 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current Kharif marketing season, making arrangements for large-scale procurement across the State. A total of 2,619 RSKs and procurement centres will be utilised, with around 24,000 personnel engaged in procurement operations. The government has also arranged 31,000 GPS-enabled vehicles for transportation of paddy and kept more than six crore gunny bags ready to facilitate smooth procurement.