Andhra Pradesh launches mobile app for paddy procurement

VIJAYAWADA: In a major move to make paddy procurement more convenient for farmers, the Agriculture Department has introduced a self-scheduling facility through the APAIMS Farmer App, allowing farmers to choose the date and time for selling their produce from anywhere using their mobile phones, without visiting Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) or depending on officials for booking procurement slots.
The facility will be available to all farmers registered for the Kharif 2026-27 season.
The government has set a target of procuring 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current Kharif marketing season, making arrangements for large-scale procurement across the State. A total of 2,619 RSKs and procurement centres will be utilised, with around 24,000 personnel engaged in procurement operations. The government has also arranged 31,000 GPS-enabled vehicles for transportation of paddy and kept more than six crore gunny bags ready to facilitate smooth procurement.
Earlier, farmers had to visit Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) and depend on officials to book procurement slots after submitting cultivation and yield details. The new facility allows them to schedule sales through their mobile phones. Procurement will be based on e-Panta records, with registration and a valid Farmer ID mandatory, including for tenant farmers. Payments will be made directly through Aadhaar-linked accounts. The MSP is Rs 2,461 per quintal for Grade-A and Rs 2,441 for common paddy. APAIMS will verify scheduling details before forwarding them to Civil Supplies.
“The Paddy Procurement service has been integrated into the APAIMS Farmer App, enabling farmers to schedule the sale of their entire produce or in instalments according to their convenience. They can choose their preferred date and time from anywhere using their mobile phones. We want farmers to be fully aware of this facility and make effective use of the online service,’’ said Agriculture Director Manazir Jeelani Samoon.
Farmers are awaiting the start of paddy procurement, delayed by cyclones and adverse weather despite an initial November 1 deadline.