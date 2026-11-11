Andhra State Election Commission issues notices for indirect polls for Parishad posts

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued notifications on Tuesday for the conduct of indirect elections to the offices of members (co-opted), presidents vice-presidents of 659 Mandal Praja Parishads (MPPs); and Members (co-opted), chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of 28 Zilla Praja Parishads (ZPPs).

The special meetings will be convened by the presiding officers in the MPPs and ZPPs for the purpose of conducting indirect elections on November 19 and 20 respectively.

The elected MPTC members will elect a president and a vice-president from among themselves. Similarly, the elected ZPTC members will elect a chairperson and a vice-xhairperson from among themselves.

One member (co-opted) in each MPP and two members (co-opted) in each ZPP will also be elected. Before taking up the election of the president and vice-president of an MPP and the chairperson and vice-chairperson of a ZPP, the elected members will first elect the member(s) (co-opted), who should belong either to a religious minority or a linguistic minority.

As per the orders, the religious minorities include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Zoroastrians (Parsis). Linguistic minorities refer to persons whose mother tongue is a language other than Telugu.