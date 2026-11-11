AP Cabinet clears Rs 31.3K crore AI data centre at Bhimili

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Tuesday approved a series of major investment proposals, new industrial policies and administrative reforms, with a focus on attracting technology-based industries, strengthening infrastructure and generating employment across the State.

Among the key decisions was the approval of the Andhra Pradesh Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) Policy 2026-31 and the Andhra Pradesh Robotics and Physical AI policies. The Cabinet also gave its nod to amendments to the draft AP Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy 2024-29.

In a major investment decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a 512 MW green integrated artificial intelligence (AI) data centre by AM Intelligence at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district, involving an investment of Rs 31,387 crore.

It also cleared the proposal of Carbon Cosmo Advanced Materials Private Limited (CCAMPL) for Setting up of Integrated manufacturing complex for iron phosphate (FP/FePO4) precursor and lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePO4) cathode active material in Naidupeta with an investment of Rs 4000.20 crore and potential to create 700 jobs.

Besides clearing the land allotment to Dixon Technologies in Tirupati for a project worth Rs 700 crore, the Cabinet gave nod for allotment of around 25 acres at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district for Reliance Industries’ giga-scale AI data centre.

An Epack AI data centre equipment manufacturing unit will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district with an investment of Rs 570.20 crore, creating an estimated 2,565 jobs. The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 173.82 acres to Hetero Group pharmaceutical companies at the Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park.