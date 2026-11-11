AP High Court disposes PIL on exorbitant private bus fares

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has directed the Transport Commissioner to consider a petitioner’s July 20 representation on exorbitant private bus fares during festivals, weekends and peak travel periods and issue a reasoned order within two months.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan passed the order on Tuesday while disposing of a PIL filed by Vijayawada resident Chittineni Sambasiva Rao.

The petitioner sought minimum and maximum fares based on bus category and travel distance under Section 67(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He also sought a toll-free helpline and WhatsApp number for passengers to report excess fares. Advocate Tandava Yogesh represented the petitioner.