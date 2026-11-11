AP observes Forest Martyrs Day in Mangalagiri Eco Park

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department observed State Forest Martyrs Day on November 10 by paying tributes to forest personnel who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife at a commemorative ceremony held at the Forest Martyrs Stupa in Mangalagiri Eco Park.

November 10 marks the death anniversary of Pandillapalli Srinivas, a 1979-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Rajamahendravaram, who was killed by sandalwood smuggler Veerappan while on duty in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, on November 10, 1991.

In recognition of his exceptional courage and service, the President of India posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra on his mother in 1992. Remembered for his dedication to public service and the uplift of marginalised communities, Srinivas is revered as a deity in several villages in Karnataka. His sacrifice inspired observance of Forest Martyrs Day.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF and HoFF) PV Chalapathi Rao, IFS, paid floral tributes at the memorial and recalled the sacrifices made by forest personnel to protect natural resources and wildlife.

Officials said 25 forest personnel had lost their lives on duty in Andhra Pradesh between 1939 and 2026 while confronting illegal timber and red sanders smuggling, extremist threats, wildlife hazards and dangerous operational conditions. They said the martyrs’ courage continued to inspire the department.