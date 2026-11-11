APPSC issues notification for 720 Group-II posts

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued notification No. 37/2026 for the direct recruitment of 720 posts in Group-II services across various departments.

According to the detailed notification issued on Tuesday, the vacancies include 471 executive and 249 non-executive posts.

The executive category includes 203 Deputy Tahsildar, 176 Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer, 40 Goods and Services Tax Officer, 29 Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector, 10 Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, seven Sub-Registrar Grade-II and six Municipal Commissioner Grade-III posts.

The non-executive category includes 71 Assistant Section Officer posts in the General Administration Department, five in the Finance Department and four in the Law Department.