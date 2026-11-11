APPSC issues notification for 720 Group-II posts

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued notification No. 37/2026 for the direct recruitment of 720 posts in Group-II services across various departments.
According to the detailed notification issued on Tuesday, the vacancies include 471 executive and 249 non-executive posts.
The executive category includes 203 Deputy Tahsildar, 176 Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer, 40 Goods and Services Tax Officer, 29 Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector, 10 Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, seven Sub-Registrar Grade-II and six Municipal Commissioner Grade-III posts.
The non-executive category includes 71 Assistant Section Officer posts in the General Administration Department, five in the Finance Department and four in the Law Department.
Preliminary screening test on Feb 21
It also includes 90 Senior Accountant posts in the Treasuries and Accounts Department, one Senior Accountant in the district office, 47 Junior Accountant posts and vacancies for Junior Office Assistants in various departments.
The APPSC announced that the preliminary screening test will be conducted in offline OMR mode on February 21, 2027. The main examination will be held in computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) mode. The date of main exam will be announced later. Both examinations will be conducted at district centres across Andhra Pradesh.
Candidates can submit online applications through the APPSC website, https://psc.ap.gov.in from November 10 to December 11, 2026. Applicants must complete their One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) and subsequently submit the application separately.
Most posts require a bachelor’s degree, while certain positions need specific additional qualifications. The prescribed age limits vary according to the post.