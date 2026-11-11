Ensure drug price cuts reach cancer patients: Andhra Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has directed medical and health authorities to ensure that the recent price reductions on cancer medications implemented by the Central Government directly benefit every patient without fail.

Reviewing drug availability and price implementation alongside Health Department Secretary G Veerapandian, Drug Administration Department Director General Arun Babu, and other officials in Amaravati, the Minister ordered intensified inspections across hospitals and medical supply outlets.

Under the new directives, existing stocks of cancer drugs already present in medical shops and hospital dispensaries, must be sold strictly at the newly reduced rates. The nationwide price revision covers 1,364 anti-cancer drugs, with over 671 brands witnessing price cuts exceeding 50%, and maximum reductions reaching up to 96.45%.

Authorities have been explicitly instructed to crack down on artificial shortages, hoarding, and overcharging. Furthermore, hospitals providing cancer care are required to maintain adequate stocks with at least one brand alternative per drug, while patients are advised to purchase medicines strictly according to needs to prevent supply bottlenecks.

To ensure strict compliance, the Drug Control Administration has mandated that hospital pharmacies and retail counters display revised price lists (Form-V) physically and online. Old price-printed packets do not need to be returned or relabeled; however, sales must be billed at whichever is lower—the revised price or the printed MRP.

Every bill must detail the brand name, batch number, maximum retail price, and total amount charged. Additionally, every Drug Inspector must inspect all cancer treatment centres within their jurisdiction within seven days. If a patient or hospital attendant reports unavailability, inspectors must respond within 24 hours and ensure prompt delivery.

Patients and management can report overpricing, refusal of sale, or drug unavailability to the Drug Control Administration via WhatsApp (8632330909), email (dca-grams@ap.gov.in), or the NPPA toll-free number (1800-111-255).