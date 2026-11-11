Monsoon boosts plankton biomass off Vizag coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: While monsoon conditions favour a higher abundance of holoplankton along the Visakhapatnam coast, meroplankton biomass peaks during the pre-monsoon season, highlighting how seasonal changes influence the marine food web, according to a study by Andhra University researchers.

The study found that holoplankton biomass reached its highest level of 2.33 grams per cubic meter at Rushikonda in September 2022, while meroplankton recorded its peak of 0.834 grams per cubic meter at Mangamaripeta in February 2023.

The contrasting patterns point to the influence of changing environmental conditions and reproductive cycles on different groups of marine organisms.

Titled ‘Seasonal Biomass and Biochemical Composition of Nearshore Holoplankton and Meroplankton off Visakhapatnam, East Coast of India,’ the study was published in the African Journal of Applied Research.

Researchers I Sahoo and R B Kondamudi from the Department of Marine Living Resources, Andhra University, examined plankton samples collected monthly from Fishing Harbour, Rushikonda and Mangamaripeta between June 2022 and May 2023.