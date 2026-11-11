Narasaraopet MP seeks rail connectivity, centre support to exporters

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday, seeking better rail connectivity and support for exporters and local industries.

He proposed DEMU services between Secunderabad and Kanigiri, and Vijayawada and Kanigiri, a railway corridor linking Piduguralla with Ramayapatnam Port, and a Vande Bharat service between Vijayawada and Bengaluru.

Lavu urged Goyal to resolve the issue of over 150 chilli consignments stranded in Sri Lanka and raise the minimum export price of raw human hair to protect domestic processors employing nearly 50,000 workers.