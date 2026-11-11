TDP, YSRCP warn cadre against comments on leaders’ private lives

VIJAYAWADA: Amid circulating discussions regarding Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s separation from his third wife Anna Lezhneva, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and interestingly the opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have issued strict directives warning their cadres, spokespersons, and social media activists to stay away from commenting on the private lives of political figures.

The iTDP released an official statement, declaring that any personal comments or discussions concerning the private lives of individuals including leaders from the ruling alliance and the YSRCP are unacceptable, and will attract strict disciplinary action.

The party explicitly clarified that iTDP bears no association with individual opinions or derogatory remarks made by anyone, urging its digital network to adhere to the motto of ‘Communicate - Coordinate - Conquer’ with responsibility.

Similarly, the YSRCP issued a comprehensive advisory to its party leaders, spokespersons, and social media activists under its “Jagananna Connects” initiative.

The communication outlined a strict four-point code of conduct: refraining from public comments on personal matters, avoiding engagement with related social media posts, prohibiting the sharing or circulation of personal-matter content, and maintaining a respectful approach in all public communications.

The reaction of TDP, an ally of Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the NDA is understandable, but the YSRCP’s swift directives came as a surprise, given the fact that YSRCP during 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, had targeted Pawan Kalyan and his multiple marriages and divorces, not only in social media, but also in public meetings.