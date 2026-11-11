Vizag CII Summit: 3,800 delegates from 58 countries to attend

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to host the prestigious 31st CII Partnership Summit on November 12 and 13 at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam, bringing together global political leaders, industry captains, investors, and technology experts to explore investment opportunities and strengthen international economic partnerships.

The two-day summit is expected to attract over 3,800 delegates from nearly 58 countries, including 18 overseas Ministers and 40 international speakers.

The event is projected to facilitate more than 160 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Government Orders involving proposed investments exceeding Rs 11 lakh crore, with the potential to generate over 2.5 lakh jobs.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will attend the inaugural session on November 12, while Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will take part in the valedictory session on November 13. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair the summit, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu serving as Co-Chair.

Themed ‘Navigating the New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust and Thought Leadership,’ the summit features discussions across six major tracks covering global trade and investment, geoeconomics, international cooperation, technology and innovation, talent and skills, clean energy, and agriculture and food security.

Key highlights include a special plenary on ‘Powering India’s Energy Future’ moderated by the World Economic Forum, dedicated country.

Other prominent events feature the AP Women & Growth Summit 2026, a TIME Impact Dinner curated by TIME Magazine, a fireside chat with CMNaidu hosted by journalist Palki Sharma.