109 trains to be cancelled or diverted as Renigunta station undergoes 48-day upgrade

TIRUPATI: Train services on the Gudur-Renigunta-Tirupati section will face disruptions for 48 days from November 10 to December 27 due to yard remodelling and the installation of an Electronic Interlocking (EI) system at Renigunta railway station in the Guntakal Division of South Coast Railway.
The works will affect pilgrims travelling to Tirupati to Tirumala using the Gudur-Renigunta route. The Guntakal As many as 73 trains will be diverted and 36 cancelled during the 48-day period to facilitate the infrastructure works.
The Pre-Non-Interlocking (Pre-NI) works will continue for 30 days from November 10 to December 9. The next phase will run from December 10 to 19, involving 195-minute block hours. The final Non-Interlocking (NI) phase is scheduled from December 20 to 27.
Several daily and weekly express, MEMU and special trains will remain cancelled during the period. Long-distance trains, including Duronto Express and trains operating between Howrah and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, will run on diverted routes via Arakkonam, Perambur and Gudur.
Several express and Humsafar trains originating from Tirupati, Secunderabad, Howrah and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be rescheduled by 45 to 180 minutes. Officials will regulate some services in Vijayawada and Vizag divisions.
Meanwhile, Nandyal-Renigunta services (77211/77212) will originate and terminate at Nallapadu instead of Renigunta during the 48-day period.
Speaking to TNIE, Guntakal Division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) Kuppala Sathya Narayana said railway authorities were taking steps to minimise inconvenience to passengers and goods transport operators during programme. As part of it, the Railways will make two additional platforms available to improve passenger facilities.
Sathya Narayana said railway officials had initiated discussions with goods transport operators to understand their difficulties and suggestions and work out suitable alternatives. He appealed to passengers to cooperate with the Railways until the infrastructure works were completed.
Railway officials had held discussions with Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar to explain the proposed works, changes in train operations and measures to minimise inconvenience to the public.