109 trains to be cancelled or diverted as Renigunta station undergoes 48-day upgrade

TIRUPATI: Train services on the Gudur-Renigunta-Tirupati section will face disruptions for 48 days from November 10 to December 27 due to yard remodelling and the installation of an Electronic Interlocking (EI) system at Renigunta railway station in the Guntakal Division of South Coast Railway.

The works will affect pilgrims travelling to Tirupati to Tirumala using the Gudur-Renigunta route. The Guntakal As many as 73 trains will be diverted and 36 cancelled during the 48-day period to facilitate the infrastructure works.

The Pre-Non-Interlocking (Pre-NI) works will continue for 30 days from November 10 to December 9. The next phase will run from December 10 to 19, involving 195-minute block hours. The final Non-Interlocking (NI) phase is scheduled from December 20 to 27.

Several daily and weekly express, MEMU and special trains will remain cancelled during the period. Long-distance trains, including Duronto Express and trains operating between Howrah and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, will run on diverted routes via Arakkonam, Perambur and Gudur.

Several express and Humsafar trains originating from Tirupati, Secunderabad, Howrah and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be rescheduled by 45 to 180 minutes. Officials will regulate some services in Vijayawada and Vizag divisions.