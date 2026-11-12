16-year-old boy dies after assault over alleged Instagram harassment in Andhra village

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 16-year-old boy died after allegedly being assaulted by three people, including the father of a minor girl, over accusations of harassing his daughter via Instagram chats.

The incident took place late Tuesday night at Vemagiri in East Godavari district, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kadiyam police station limits.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Siva Priya, the victim, a resident of Vemagiri Thota village, was summoned to a local water tank under the pretext of discussing certain issues.

Upon his arrival, the three accused —all belonging to the same village—confronted the teenager, accusing him of teasing the minor girl over the past few days. The confrontation escalated into a physical assault, leaving the boy unconscious at the scene.

Following the attack, the injured teenager was rushed to the Kadiyam Primary Health Centre. Due to the severity of his condition, he was subsequently referred to the Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram for advanced emergency care. However, doctors there declared him dead upon arrival.

Police officials confirmed that all three suspects fled the scene soon after the incident. Acting on a formal complaint lodged by the boy’s mother, the Kadiyam police have registered a case, and launched an investigation to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding the assault. A manhunt was launched to nab the three accused.