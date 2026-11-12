Andhra Pradesh ranks second with six Swachh Awards

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh secured six prestigious awards in the latest Swachh Survekshan rankings, placing second in the country in total awards and achieving a 25% success rate across eligible categories.

Briefing the media in New Delhi after receiving the awards from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, MAUD Minister P Narayana highlighted that sanitation metrics surged under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.

Out of 60 national awards, AP bagged six—boosting its proportion to 4.9 awards per 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), ranking first among leading states.

Key winners include GVMC (1st rank in Million Plus category), Vijayawada (3rd rank in National Clean City), Guntur (3rd rank in 3–10 lakh population category), Rajahmundry, and Tirupati and Kuppam under the ‘Swachh Shahar Jodi’ category. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded the state’s ‘Swachhandhra’ initiatives.

Detailing the roadmap, Minister Narayana stated the state processed 153.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, remediating 85 lakh tonnes by October 2025 as directed by the Chief Minister. Under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the state issued LOAs for 1,153 e-autos across 78 ULBs, supplied 25 compactors and 85 sweeping machines, and grounded work for new waste-to-energy and bio-CBG plants.

Furthermore, sewage treatment works have been awarded for 148 STPs/NSTPs totalling 452.948 MLD, and Rs 900 crore was allocated for greenery under HAM to achieve 50% green cover by 2047. Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman A Pattabhiram and Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar expressed happiness on winning awards.