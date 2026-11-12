Andhra Pradesh trains medical staff to improve newborn care monitoring through FBNC portal

VIJAYAWADA: To enhance the quality of neonatal medical services and ensure real-time health monitoring, the Andhra Pradesh Health Department is strengthening the usage of the Facility-Based Newborn Care (FBNC) portal.

Under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM), a two-day special refresher training programme on portal’s operations was organised at Haailand Hotel in Chinakakani.

The training programme was aimed at sharpening the skills of medical personnel in accurate data entry, real-time reporting, analysis, and monitoring of newborn care services.

State NHM Programme Manager Dr Vijayalakshmi outlined the pivotal role of the FBNC portal in upgrading infant care infrastructure, while Joint Director (Child Health) Dr Subramanyam noted that regular data updating through the portal enables continuous administrative oversight over SNCU and NBSU operations. UNICEF Consultant Dr Vikram Reddy served as the resource person, imparting hands-on technical training on portal navigation and data auditing.