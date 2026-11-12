Annual flu vaccination vital for children: Expert

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that preventive child healthcare must prioritise seasonal immunisation, Chief Consultant in Paediatrics and Neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Dr Srimukhi Anumolu has underscored the critical importance of annual influenza vaccination for safeguarding children, infants, and expectant mothers against severe respiratory infections.
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a highly contagious viral respiratory illness capable of triggering severe medical complications, particularly in infants, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health vulnerabilities. Outlining clinical immunisation protocols, health experts note that the influenza vaccine is officially recommended for all children starting from six months of age.
For children aged between six months and eight years who are receiving the flu vaccine for the very first time, a two-dose primary series is necessary, with the doses administered at least four weeks apart. Thereafter, a single booster dose is recommended annually.
Children aged nine years and above generally require one dose every year. Annual vaccination remains indispensable because circulating influenza virus strains evolve continuously over time, requiring vaccine compositions to be regularly updated to match active strains.
The medical guidelines place special emphasis on high-risk pediatric populations. Children suffering from chronic conditions such as asthma, congenital heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, kidney disorders, and compromised immunity face an elevated risk of developing serious influenza complications.
For these vulnerable groups, annual immunisation is especially vital as the flu can provoke dangerous asthma exacerbations, severe pneumonia, and prolonged hospitalisations.
Furthermore, influenza vaccination is strongly recommended during pregnancy and can be administered safely across any trimester using an inactivated influenza vaccine.
This dual-protection approach safeguards both the expecting mother and the newborn. Crucially, maternal antibodies cross the placental barrier to provide essential passive immunity to the infant during the first few months of life, a critical window when babies are still too young to receive direct vaccination.
Annual inoculation substantially reduces overall infection rates while significantly lowering the likelihood of severe disease, life-threatening complications, and flu-related fatalities.
“Flu vaccination should be an essential part of preventive child healthcare,” Dr Srimukhi Anumolu stated, urging families to adopt the annual vaccine as a simple yet powerful safeguard to protect children under five, pregnant women, and vulnerable households from severe influenza outbreaks.