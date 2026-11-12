Annual flu vaccination vital for children: Expert

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that preventive child healthcare must prioritise seasonal immunisation, Chief Consultant in Paediatrics and Neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Dr Srimukhi Anumolu has underscored the critical importance of annual influenza vaccination for safeguarding children, infants, and expectant mothers against severe respiratory infections.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a highly contagious viral respiratory illness capable of triggering severe medical complications, particularly in infants, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health vulnerabilities. Outlining clinical immunisation protocols, health experts note that the influenza vaccine is officially recommended for all children starting from six months of age.

For children aged between six months and eight years who are receiving the flu vaccine for the very first time, a two-dose primary series is necessary, with the doses administered at least four weeks apart. Thereafter, a single booster dose is recommended annually.

Children aged nine years and above generally require one dose every year. Annual vaccination remains indispensable because circulating influenza virus strains evolve continuously over time, requiring vaccine compositions to be regularly updated to match active strains.

The medical guidelines place special emphasis on high-risk pediatric populations. Children suffering from chronic conditions such as asthma, congenital heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, kidney disorders, and compromised immunity face an elevated risk of developing serious influenza complications.