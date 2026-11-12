APCPDCL restores power to all houses in cyclone-hit Prakasam

ONGOLE: Power supply has been fully restored to all household consumers in Cyclone Murasu affected areas of the district, with restoration completed in Naguluppalapadu by Wednesday. APCPDCL Ongole circle authorities are now working to restore power to aqua, industrial and agriculture services.

APCPDCL Director (Projects and HRD) TVSN Murthy inspected the ongoing restoration works in various cyclone affected areas, including Uppugundur, Ammanabrolu, Kanaparthi, VR Palem and other villages on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Ongole Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) Katta Venkateswarlu and other officers. He inspected the damaged electrical lines, distribution transformers, poles and wires in agricultural fields and other power infrastructure, reviewed the progress of restoration and enquired about the measures being taken to restore supply.

He also interacted with staff working at the sites and issued instructions to expedite the works. Meanwhile, the Prakasam district CPDCL authorities have enhanced their preliminary damage estimate to Rs 20 crore.