APSCHE launches free online learning portal with initial courses in AI and quantum technology

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday launched ‘Vidya Vahini’, its statewide LMS-MOOCs digital learning portal, on National Education Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The virtual inauguration was held from the APSCHE Conference Hall.

Initial courses

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technology, each a 4-credit, 6-quadrant course with 40 modules, aligned with NEP 2020.

Registration is free for learners and content creators. The platform supports content development, peer review, quality assurance, learner enrolment, credit tracking, discussion forums and automated assessment.

The initiative supports Chief Minister’s vision of AI literacy for over 11 lakh higher education students in the State. Prof. S. Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, Chairman (I/c), APSCHE, appreciated the Subject Matter Experts, Principal Investigators, Swayam Local Chapter Coordinators and the coordinating team, and acknowledged the support of Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, private universities and NIEPA experts. He also noted Sri Venkateswara University’s role in hands-on AI training for 3,000 faculty members with MNIT Jaipur.