CM Chandrababu Naidu sets March 2027 deadline for capital city and Polavaram projects

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set March 2027 as the target for completing the Amaravati capital city project and the Polavaram irrigation project. He announced the deadline during the third Joint Implementation Steering Committee (JISC) meeting on the Andhra Pradesh-Singapore partnership, held at his camp office in Undavalli on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by a 14-member Singapore delegation led by Singapore Minister Gan Siow Huang.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, capacity building, skill development and the implementation of projects under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides.

The Chief Minister said AP government is preparing plans to generate 160 GW of renewable energy, and looking to establish specialised hubs in emerging sectors such as quantum computing, semiconductors, space technology and drones.

Referring to the recent cyclones, he said the State had restored 30,000 electricity poles within four days, demonstrating its disaster-response capabilities.

The Singapore Minister appreciated the progress made in the partnership initiatives and commended the Chief Minister’s vision.

The delegation informed the meeting that the programmes conducted by the ministerial team in Singapore had been productive. State government secretaries had also prepared an action plan for civil services reforms, while seven district collectors would undergo a six-day training programme in Singapore.