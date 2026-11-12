CM Naidu invites UAE to set up chocolate manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a series of meetings with prominent international delegates and dignitaries.

Chief Minister Naidu offered the famous Araku Coffee to foreign delegates and guests during his meetings ahead of the Partnership Summit.

During his interaction with UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Chief Minister personally presented Araku Coffee and explained its distinctive flavour and significance.

“Every time you enjoy a cup of Araku Coffee, I want you to remember Andhra Pradesh - and also think about investing in our state,” the Chief Minister remarked in a lighter vein.

Responding warmly, the UAE Minister said, “You have presented us with your state’s famous Araku Coffee. In return, we have brought some chocolates from our country for you.”

Accepting the chocolates, Chandrababu immediately spotted a business opportunity. “The cocoa required to make these chocolates is grown in our state. We are ready to supply it to you,” he said.

Taking the conversation a step further, the Chief Minister suggested, “If you are interested in investing in food processing, you could even establish a chocolate manufacturing factory in Andhra Pradesh using the cocoa grown here.”

Amused by the CM’s quick thinking, the UAE Minister burst into laughter and remarked, “Even when we present you with a box of chocolates, you manage to find an investment opportunity in it!” The light-hearted exchange highlighted Naidu’s ability to turn even a casual conversation over coffee into an opportunity to promote industries in AP.