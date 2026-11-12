Free Fire addict, Raptadu school attacker often spoke of killing victim, say police

ANANTAPUR: Police suspect that Hemant, accused of attacking Class X student Gopika at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, may have been influenced by the online battle game Free Fire. This suspicion emerged during questioning of his friends, who reportedly told police that he was addicted to the game and frequently spoke about killing the girl whenever he became angry.
According to information gathered during the investigation, Hemant allegedly played Free Fire regularly and often told his friends that the girl should be killed to teach her a lesson. His friends reportedly did not take these statements seriously at the time. Police also suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked the girl.
After the attack, Hemant reportedly fled on his two-wheeler towards Singanamala, Putluru and Yellanur mandals. He entered Anantapur city through the Prasannayapalli railway gate and travelled towards Bukkarayasamudram, Narpala, Yellanur and Putluru. Police probe reportedly revealed that he had contemplated ending his life by jumping into Singanamala or Yellanur lake or in front of a moving train. However, he later returned towards the forest areas around Atmakur. His friends reportedly told police that he had been conducting reconnaissance for several days before attack and frequently consumed alcohol.
Police are examining Hemant’s background and lifestyle. He dropped out after Class X without appearing for examinations and later worked as a daily-wage labourer in Anantapur, following a brief stint in Bengaluru. He occasionally visited his three elder sister’s house at Ayyavaripalli, where he allegedly developed an interest in a girl related to him and began monitoring her movements.
According to his friends, Hemant received a share of the proceeds from an agricultural land sale in May and had Rs 5 lakh at his disposal. He allegedly spent on leisure activities, alcohol and drugs, rode his motorcycle and preferred staying alone. He lived in rented house at Chandrababu Naidu Colony and occasionally worked as a labourer.
None of his sisters has reportedly visited him in hospital. Dr P Ravikumar, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Government General Hospital (GGH), Anantapur, said certain behavioural patterns could be associated with conduct disorder and antisocial personality disorder.
They may attack people or animals, set fire to crops, take pleasure in causing suffering, show little remorse, avoid responsibility, develop addictions and engage in risky behaviour. Repeated exposure to violence, poor parental supervision and emotional disturbances could contribute to these, he said.