Minister Lokesh moots joint training for ministers, officials

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh seeks to deepen its strategic partnership with Singapore, with a renewed focus on improving education standards, strengthening administrative capabilities and accelerating digital governance initiatives across the State.

Participating in the third meeting of the Andhra Pradesh-Singapore Joint Implementation Standing Committee (JISC) meeting held at the APCRDA office in Amaravati on Wednesday, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh proposed expanding Singapore-backed training programmes for teachers, Ministers and senior government officials.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister Lokesh and Singapore Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang. Delegations from both governments reviewed progress under the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and discussed priorities for the next phase of cooperation.

Highlighting the outcomes of the existing collaboration, Minister Lokesh thanked the Singapore government for facilitating training for six Andhra Pradesh Ministers and 37 teachers.