PIL filed in Andhra Pradesh HC on Special Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by govt

VIJAYAWADA: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) conducted by the State government in August 2026, alleging that all the questions in the examination were reproduced verbatim from a practice question bank released before the test.

The petitioner, Dr Guntupalli Srinivas, a professor and social activist, has sought a declaration that the examination and its results are illegal and directions to conduct a fresh test in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines.

He has also requested the court to stay the declaration of results and all further proceedings relating to the examination.

The petition alleges that all 1,350 questions across nine papers were identical to those in the practice question bank released through the AP LEAP application on September 26, 2026, with the options for 1,345 questions also reproduced verbatim.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan heard the petition on Wednesday.

Counsel for the petitioner, Gadipudi Venkateswarlu, argued that the issue was not a conventional question paper leak, as the government itself had released the question bank in advance.

He contended that the examination failed to assess teachers’ teaching skills and qualitative standards.

The petitioner sought directions to preserve all digital records, server logs and question bank files without alteration.

The High Court Bench observed that the results would automatically remain subject to the final outcome of the pending petition.