Restore 789 lift irrigation schemes in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push toward clean energy generation and asset monetisation, the Andhra Pradesh Government is moving to harness idle water resources assets to install 903 megawatts of solar power capacity across the State.

Reviewing the rehabilitation of lift irrigation schemes, irrigation land usage for solar power generation, and progress on priority water projects at his camp office on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that integrating solar energy with agricultural infrastructure will foster long-term wealth creation.

Expanding on this blueprint, the Chief Minister suggested exploring solar power generation across canal networks and integrating hydro-electric capabilities.

He noted that ensuring uninterrupted power supply to lift irrigation schemes during peak agricultural seasons while feeding surplus power back into the grid will generate recurring revenue, tying together transportation, power production, clean energy, and agriculture.

Officials reported that 4,061 acres out of 5,565 available acres under the Water Resources Department have been identified for solar power plants, yielding an estimated 877.3 megawatts.