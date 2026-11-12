SAANS campaign: Andhra Pradesh steps up fight against pneumonia

VIJAYAWADA: With the primary objective of preventing childhood pneumonia and significantly driving down infant mortality rates among children under the age of five, the Health Department is launching a comprehensive special campaign titled ‘SAANS (Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully) 2026-27’ starting on Thursday.

Announcing the initiative, Health Department Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu stated that the state-wide campaign will run through February 28, 2027. Noting that pneumonia accounts for 17.2% of all under-five child mortalities, the campaign focuses on early disease detection, clinical intervention, and widespread public awareness.

Originally launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in November 2019, the SAANS initiative will be implemented across all districts with coordination.

ASHA workers will conduct door-to-door visits to screen infants, identify respiratory distress early, and ensure prompt referrals to higher-tier medical facilities when necessary.

To ensure seamless treatment delivery, all government health facilities are being stocked with essential pediatric medicines, such as Amoxicillin, Gentamicin, and Ampicillin, alongside pulse oximeters and functional oxygen support systems. Immunisation protocols are being reinforced, ensuring that infants receive the mandated three-dose schedule of the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV).