Andhra Pradesh: 23 Urban Local Bodies to go to polls on November 26

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has formally issued a notification for the conduct of elections to the pending 23 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on November 26.

If necessary, repolling will be held on November 27, and counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 30. The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the respective urban bodies.

The 23 ULBs that go to polls include four municipal corporations and 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats. The municipal corporations include Srikakulam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing election arrangements through a video conference with district collectors, SPs, police commissioners and election observers on Thursday, State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said elaborate arrangements will be made to ensure fair conduct of elections.