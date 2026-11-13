Andhra Pradesh: 23 Urban Local Bodies to go to polls on November 26

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has formally issued a notification for the conduct of elections to the pending 23 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on November 26.
If necessary, repolling will be held on November 27, and counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 30. The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the respective urban bodies.
The 23 ULBs that go to polls include four municipal corporations and 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats. The municipal corporations include Srikakulam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli.
Addressing a press conference after reviewing election arrangements through a video conference with district collectors, SPs, police commissioners and election observers on Thursday, State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said elaborate arrangements will be made to ensure fair conduct of elections.
Install CCTV cameras at nomination centres, SEC Punetha tells officials
He directed officials to work in close coordination, and ensure that candidates could file nominations without facing any difficulty. Additional nomination centres could be set up wherever necessary, including at the district headquarters, in consultation with collectors and SPs. Adequate security, including police escorts, should also be provided to candidates, he said.
The SEC instructed officials to install CCTV cameras and make video-recording arrangements at nomination centres, strong rooms and counting centres in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines. Complaints and election-related petitions should be addressed promptly.
Asserting that top priority would be accorded to maintenance of law and order, he said police should ensure that candidates could file nominations freely, and voters exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.
In view of incidents reported during previous elections, the SEC has paid special attention to the law and order situation. A special meeting with SPs of 12 districts will be held in Tirupati on November 14.
Punetha said preparations for the elections had been underway for the past four months in coordination with the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department and the Municipal Administration Department. Training for polling and counting personnel, preparation of electoral rolls, distribution of voter lists to political parties, identification of polling stations had been completed.
Indirect elections for the 23 urban local bodies would be conducted on December 5 or 6.
The SEC said gram panchayat elections would be held in three phases. The first phase notification would be issued on November 13, with polling on November 26; the second phase notification on November 16, with polling on November 29; and the third phase notification on November 19, with polling on December 2. Counting and declaration of results would take place on the respective polling days.
Punetha thanked political parties, candidates, media representatives and district officials for their cooperation in the conduct of local body elections, and expressed confidence that the remaining elections would also be held peacefully and transparently.
State Election Secretary A Mallikarjuna, IG B Rajakumari and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Additional Director Ravindra Babu were present.