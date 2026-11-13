Andhra Pradesh: Poll observers briefed on election guidelines

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district election expenditure observer B Vijay Kumar attended a virtual meeting convened by the AP State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday to review arrangements for the second general gram panchayat elections.

The meeting took place ahead of the statewide comprehensive notifications scheduled for November 13, for the first phase of gram panchayat elections.

State Election Commission officials briefed the observers on election arrangements, conduct guidelines and their responsibilities in monitoring candidate expenditure.

Officials said candidates must adhere to the expenditure limits prescribed by the (SEC).

They stressed the need for continuous monitoring, proper maintenance of candidate expenditure registers and shadow registers, and submission of expenditure details within time. Officials were instructed to scrutinise permissions for election meetings, rallies, vehicle use and campaign material and take immediate action against violations of the model code of conduct.

Vijay Kumar said the authorities would take all necessary measures to ensure peaceful, free and impartial gram panchayat elections in NTR district and strictly implement the Commission’s guidelines.

He appealed to voters to exercise their franchise without fear or inducement and immediately inform officials about any violations of poll rules.