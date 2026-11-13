Crop insurance implementation in Andhra Pradesh gets two-day training push

VIJAYAWADA: Crop insurance implementation in AP is set to receive a major boost with the Agriculture Department launching a specialised training programme for 56 master trainers from all districts, with the support of national-level institutions. The two-day State-level programme will strengthen implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was inaugurated in Vijayawada.

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation) B Rajasekhar said the initiative was taken in accordance with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions to improve awareness of crop insurance and strengthen delivery mechanism. He said drought conditions in Rayalaseema and crop losses caused by cyclones in coastal districts had highlighted the need for effective insurance coverage to protect farmers from financial distress.

Agriculture Director Manazir Jeelani Samoon said two master trainers from each district would receive specialised training and pass on knowledge to officials at various levels. An examination would be conducted at the end of the programme, with certificates awarded by the National Insurance Academy (NIA), Pune, to candidates.

The training covers PMFBY operational guidelines, crop yield estimation, weather-based insurance, technology-driven assessment and coordination.